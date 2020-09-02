17:55
First case of re-infection with coronavirus confirmed in Russia

One clinical case of re-infection with coronavirus has been reliably confirmed in Russia. Moscow 24 media outlet reports with reference to the leading specialist of the Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Fedor Lisitsyn.

«One single clinical case of re-infection with a new type of coronavirus has been reliably proven,» he said.

It is specified that 148 days have passed between the infection.

According to Fedor Lisitsyn, another possible case of re-infection with COVID-19 is being considered in Tuva, but this has not yet been confirmed. «There is no verdict on the case so far,» he added.
