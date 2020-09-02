10:17
EAEU to complete development of job search system by end of 2020

A single job search system will be developed for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union by the end of the year. Report on implementation of the project «Unified Search System Work without Borders» within the digital agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) says.

The document was presented at a meeting of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) by the Minister in charge of Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies of the EEC Gegham Vardanyan. The EEC is confident that the project, if necessary, can become one of the services of the information system for labor migration recording.

The EEC notes that labor market conditions will expand as a result of the launch of the system.

So, there will be new opportunities for employment for the citizens of the union both on the territory of their own country and in the countries of the union; for employers — expansion of the list of sites for personnel search; for the member states — introduction of modern and effective digital tools for development of the EAEU labor market.

«During implementation of the project, we observe a high speed and quality of work. During the preliminary autonomous and complex tests of the system, we worked out all the comments and suggestions in full with the countries of the Union. The project «Unified Search System Work without Borders », if necessary, can become one of the services of the information system for labor migration recording,» Gegham Vardanyan stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/163764/
views: 84
