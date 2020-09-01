190 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 190 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 106 people have recovered in Bishkek, 18 — in Osh, 14 — in Osh region, 5 — in Chui region, 9 — in Talas region, 6 — in Issyk-Kul region, 19 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 13 — in Batken region.

In total, 38,649 recovered people have been registered for the entire period.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.