Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 2 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Batken region, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least nine medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 18 health workers have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 3,018 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,315 of them have recovered.