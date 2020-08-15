13:48
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 12 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 2 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Batken region, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least nine medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 18 health workers have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 3,018 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,315 of them have recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/162615/
views: 113
Print
Related
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.9 million people globally
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,373 in total
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
12:39
Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye village Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye...
12:32
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total