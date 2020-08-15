13:48
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

Two more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 1 patient died in Osh city and 1 — in Naryn region.

In total, 1,493 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/162613/
views: 126
Print
Related
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.9 million people globally
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,373 in total
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
12:39
Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye village Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye...
12:32
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total