272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total

At least 272 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 47 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 43— in Osh city, 28 — in Osh region, 24 — in Chui region, 34 — in Jalal-Abad region, 65 — in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Naryn region, 8 — in Talas region, and 13 — in Batken region.

In total, 41,645 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.