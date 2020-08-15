13:48
USD 78.15
EUR 92.35
RUB 1.07
English

272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total

At least 272 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 47 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 43— in Osh city, 28 — in Osh region, 24 — in Chui region, 34 — in Jalal-Abad region, 65 — in Issyk-Kul region, 10 — in Naryn region, 8 — in Talas region, and 13 — in Batken region.

In total, 41,645 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/162611/
views: 133
Print
Related
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.9 million people globally
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,373 in total
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 160,000 Kyrgyzstanis have had coronavirus
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.5 million people globally
Popular
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation Form of education in Kyrgyzstan to depend on epidemiological situation
15 August, Saturday
12:39
Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye village Five people injured in traffic accident in Malovodnoye...
12:32
Twelve more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:25
Two more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
329 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:16
272 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,645 in total