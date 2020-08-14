Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

Four more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 1 patient died in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh region, 1 — in Talas region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 1,491 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.