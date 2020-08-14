13:24
304 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 304 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 18 people have recovered in Bishkek, 30— in Chui region, 27 — in Osh city, 13 — in Talas region, 20 — in Naryn region, 39 — in Issyk-Kul region, 62— in Jalal-Abad region, 41 — in Batken region, and 54 — in Osh region.

At least 33,622 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
