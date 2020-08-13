291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

At least 291 more people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 46 people have been discharged from hospitals in Bishkek, 35 — in Chui region, 46 — in Osh region, 3- in Talas region, 11 — in Naryn region, 76 — in Issyk-Kul region, 41 — in Jalal-Abad region, 20 — in Batken region, and 13 — in Osh city.

In total, 33,318 people have recovered over the entire period.

«Some people think that if the statistics of incidence and mortality are declining, they can stop wearing masks. This is not true. The face masks must be worn in all public places, and social distance must be observed. People also say that the antibodies produced as a result of the disease will help not to get infected again. This is false information, the disease has not been fully studied, and there is a risk of reinfection,» Madamin Karataev said.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.