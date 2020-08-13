310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total

At least 310 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Madamin Karataev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 99 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh city, 15 — in Chui region, in Osh region — 35, in Talas region — 9, in Naryn region — 8, in Issyk-Kul region — 55, in Jalal-Abad region — 54, in Batken region — 19.

In total, 41,069 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

«To date, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus has decreased by 27 percent,» Madamin Karataev said.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.