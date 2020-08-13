13:01
USD 77.86
EUR 91.47
RUB 1.06
English

310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total

At least 310 new cases of community-acquired pneumonia and coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health, Madamin Karataev, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 99 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 16 — in Osh city, 15 — in Chui region, in Osh region — 35, in Talas region — 9, in Naryn region — 8, in Issyk-Kul region — 55, in Jalal-Abad region — 54, in Batken region — 19.

In total, 41,069 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 have been registered in the country.

«To date, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus has decreased by 27 percent,» Madamin Karataev said.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/162404/
views: 152
Print
Related
291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Three people die from COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20.2 million people globally
Genome of coronavirus detected in China not found in Kyrgyzstan
Hotline to support population in COVID-19 issues opened in Kyrgyzstan
Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
304 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 40,759 in total
263 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20 million people globally
Popular
New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan New algorithms for citizens crossing state border approved in Kyrgyzstan
Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek Another illegal cryptocurrency mining farm revealed in Bishkek
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
13 August, Thursday
12:33
291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan 291 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Ky...
12:14
Three people die from COVID-19, community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:02
310 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 41,069 in total
11:54
At least 327 Kyrgyzstanis return from Russia to Osh city
11:47
Bishkek City Hall plans to create electronic parking on Ibraimov Street