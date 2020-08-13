Two Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Khakassia

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in a traffic accident in Khakassia (Russia). An automobile portal Rusdtp.ru reports.
The traffic accident occurred on August 11 at 13.50 on the 232nd kilometer of Achinsk — Uzhur — Shira — Troitskoye highway.
«Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan came to Khakassia to have a rest on the local lakes. The 24-year-old driver of Nissan Sunny car pulled off the road on the curve, lost control and then fell into a ditch. Two passengers on the back seat of the car were killed. The driver and two other people were hospitalized,» the message says.