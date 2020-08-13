Two Kyrgyzstanis die in traffic accident in Khakassia

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed in a traffic accident in Khakassia (Russia). An automobile portal Rusdtp.ru reports.

The traffic accident occurred on August 11 at 13.50 on the 232nd kilometer of Achinsk — Uzhur — Shira — Troitskoye highway.

«Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan came to Khakassia to have a rest on the local lakes. The 24-year-old driver of Nissan Sunny car pulled off the road on the curve, lost control and then fell into a ditch. Two passengers on the back seat of the car were killed. The driver and two other people were hospitalized,» the message says.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation «Violation of traffic rules and the operation of vehicles, resulting in death of two or more persons.»