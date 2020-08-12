15:40
Outdoor sports grounds resume work in Bishkek

Work of outdoor sports grounds has been allowed in Bishkek. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The corresponding order was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov.

«You can start playing football, handball, basketball, tennis, including table tennis, baseball, badminton, and gold outdoor, but with strict observance of sanitary norms and rules,» the mayor said.

The rest of the temporary restrictions are still in force. Street trade and services objects (trampolines, bike rental points and others); activity of events halls and entertainment establishments (nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs and others); children’s playgrounds and entertainment facilities is still prohibited.
