Fourteen more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to it, 2 medical workers got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Batken region, 2 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region.

At least seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 23 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,981 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,242 of them have recovered.