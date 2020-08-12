14:09
Six more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan

Six more people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia over the past day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 1 patient died in Bishkek, 1— in Batken region, 1 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region, 1 — in Talas region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region.

In total, 1,484 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
