11:05
USD 77.61
EUR 91.35
RUB 1.06
English

At least 63,097 crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months

The internal affairs bodies of Kyrgyzstan have registered 63,097 crimes and misconduct for six months of 2020. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

At least 26,644 crimes and misconduct were pending at the internal affairs bodies, 14,604 of them have been solved.

«There has been a decrease in the number of grave and especially grave crimes, as well as a sharp decrease in crimes in public places. According to the Statistical Committee, at the end of the first half of the year, the index of confidence in the internal affairs bodies increased to 32 points. This is a good indicator. Of course, there are improvements, but there are still tasks that need to be addressed,» the ministry said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162256/
views: 104
Print
Related
Number of committed crimes sharply reduces in Bishkek
Jeenbekov: Kyrgyzstanis waiting for results of fight against crime
Over 16,000 crimes and offenses registered in Kyrgyzstan in January
Number of crimes on rise in Kyrgyzstan
181 members of criminal groups detained in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
About 80 percent of robberies in Kyrgyzstan committed by internal migrants
About 450 crimes not solved by police in Chui region
Collegium of Internal Affairs Ministry: Police should work more effectively
Over 13,000 people prosecuted for crimes in 2017
Number of convicted for terrorism, extremism increases five-fold in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total 425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
12 August, Wednesday
10:32
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note to Ambassador of Belarus Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note to Ambassador...
10:14
Elections 2020: Parties can hold congresses with more than 50 participants
09:58
At least 63,097 crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months
09:43
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov rotates judges
09:27
Hotline for psychological assistance to elderly launched in Kyrgyzstan
11 August, Tuesday
18:33
Eight people with suspected anthrax hospitalized in Osh city
18:20
President of Kyrgyzstan visits Family Medicine Center No. 8
18:02
12 new hospitals to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by second COVID-19 wave
17:56
Prime Minister: There is no shortage of medicines in Kyrgyzstan