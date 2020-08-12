At least 63,097 crimes registered in Kyrgyzstan for six months

The internal affairs bodies of Kyrgyzstan have registered 63,097 crimes and misconduct for six months of 2020. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

At least 26,644 crimes and misconduct were pending at the internal affairs bodies, 14,604 of them have been solved.

«There has been a decrease in the number of grave and especially grave crimes, as well as a sharp decrease in crimes in public places. According to the Statistical Committee, at the end of the first half of the year, the index of confidence in the internal affairs bodies increased to 32 points. This is a good indicator. Of course, there are improvements, but there are still tasks that need to be addressed,» the ministry said.