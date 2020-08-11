16:49
USD 77.42
EUR 91.14
RUB 1.05
English

Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about work of kindergartens

Resumption of work of kindergartens, regardless of the form and type of ownership, will depend on the epidemiological situation in the regions. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a briefing.

She noted that the decision about work will be made by the centers of sanitary and epidemiological surveillance and local authorities.

«Kindergartens that have received the decisions of the relevant authorities on the beginning of their activities will start working in accordance with the needs of the parents (legal representatives). If parents can leave their children at home, there is no need to persuade them to bring children to kindergarten,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that kindergartens will have to comply with the approved guidelines for resuming the work of preschool educational organizations after quarantine in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and algorithm of actions on compliance with the requirements of temporary sanitary and epidemiological rules and standards of children’s educational organizations.

«Depending on the situation, preschool educational organizations will work in the traditional format in the manner prescribed by the charter (3, 10, 24 hours), in agreement with the parents, short-term (three-hour) groups can be created. If there is a small number of children, on-duty groups will function, they can be opened for children of all ages,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that distance learning can be carried out by watching video lessons developed on the basis of Balalyk preschool program and providing a feedback.
link: https://24.kg/english/162228/
views: 37
Print
Related
Resumption of work of Bishkek kindergartens depends on epidemical situation
Kindergartens start working only in two districts of Bishkek
State kindergartens in Chui region not to work yet
Coronavirus confirmed in four kindergarten employees in Bishkek
Kindergartens to resume work on June 5 in Kyrgyzstan
Kindergartens not to work until COVID-19 situation improves in Kyrgyzstan
Kindergartens, schools to start working after lifting state of emergency
Two new kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Education Ministry continues multilingual education in kindergartens
Lack of places in Bishkek kindergartens profitable for their directors
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
11 August, Tuesday
16:39
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about work of kindergartens Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about work of ki...
16:30
Son of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia appointed to Bishkek City Hall
16:20
Kyrgyzstanis can not return to Russia without urgent reasons
16:14
At least 161 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow
16:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 20 million people globally