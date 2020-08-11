Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about work of kindergartens

Resumption of work of kindergartens, regardless of the form and type of ownership, will depend on the epidemiological situation in the regions. The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Nadira Dzhusupbekova, announced at a briefing.

She noted that the decision about work will be made by the centers of sanitary and epidemiological surveillance and local authorities.

«Kindergartens that have received the decisions of the relevant authorities on the beginning of their activities will start working in accordance with the needs of the parents (legal representatives). If parents can leave their children at home, there is no need to persuade them to bring children to kindergarten,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that kindergartens will have to comply with the approved guidelines for resuming the work of preschool educational organizations after quarantine in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and algorithm of actions on compliance with the requirements of temporary sanitary and epidemiological rules and standards of children’s educational organizations.

«Depending on the situation, preschool educational organizations will work in the traditional format in the manner prescribed by the charter (3, 10, 24 hours), in agreement with the parents, short-term (three-hour) groups can be created. If there is a small number of children, on-duty groups will function, they can be opened for children of all ages,» she said.

Nadira Dzhusupbekova added that distance learning can be carried out by watching video lessons developed on the basis of Balalyk preschool program and providing a feedback.