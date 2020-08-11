Eight more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least eight cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to it, 1 medical worker got infected in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh, 1 — in Osh region, 4 — in Chui region.

At least eight medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 26 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,967 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,212 of them have recovered.