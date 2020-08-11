15:17
535 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan

At least 535 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 45 people have recovered in Bishkek, 40— in Chui region, 62 — in Osh city, 43 — in Talas region, 30 — in Naryn region, 74 — in Issyk-Kul region, 87 — in Jalal-Abad region, 61 — in Batken region, and 93 — in Osh region.

At least 31,816 people have recovered throughout the country in total.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
