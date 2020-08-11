278 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 40,455 in total

At least 278 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 104 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 19— in Osh city, 34 — in Osh region, 21 — in Chui region, 40 — in Jalal-Abad region, 17 — in Issyk-Kul region, 13 — in Naryn region, 3 — in Talas region, and 27 — in Batken region.

In total, 40,455 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.