Appreciation of the U.S. dollar repeatedly began in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past day, its exchange rate has grown by 20-30 tyiyns.

Today the American currency is bought for 77.2-77.5 soms and sold for 77.75-77.8 soms.

The nominal exchange rate set by the National Bank is 77,7202 soms (0,48 percent growth).

The Russian ruble also slightly appreciated. It is bought for 1,047-1,054 soms, and sold for 1,065-1.07 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,0494 (0.3 percent growth).