Pregnant Kyrgyzstani beaten by husband in St. Petersburg

A pregnant Kyrgyzstani has been beaten by her husband in St. Petersburg. A threat of miscarriage occurred, the baby was saved through cesarean section. Local media report.

According to them, the beaten 29-year-old native of Kyrgyzstan was taken to the maternity hospital at the Botkin hospital from the maternity welfare center in Pushkin district. The doctors had to perform an urgent surgery to save the child.

«The woman, who was 33 weeks pregnant, felt unwell at the doctor’s appointment. Before fainting, she told that her 39-year-old husband had inflicted injuries on her during a quarrel,» the message says.

The woman is in a hospital in serious condition. The baby is all right at the moment. The husband of the beaten woman was detained and taken to police station.