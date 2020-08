The Republican AIDS Center has launched Free HIV Testing Month campaign. The organization reported.

It is possible to get the test and find out the result anonymously. Testing is free for everyone. However, if a certificate is needed, the service will be paid — 173 soms or 381 soms — for an express test.

Testing can be done in Bishkek from 9.00 to 16.00 at the address: 8, Logvinenko Street, 5th floor, rooms 7, 8, 9. Registration by phone 0774420866.