A 19-year-old guy has been detained in Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan on suspicion of raping a minor. Information was confirmed by the Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region.

The guy is suspected of raping a 16-year-old 9th grade student.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 161 «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.