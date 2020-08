Work of public transport has resumed in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus reports.

According to the center, work of regional and intercity public transport resumed in the region in accordance with all sanitary and epidemiological rules and requirements.

The decision was made by the Regional Emergency Response Center.

The head of the transport agency was instructed to conduct awareness-rising work with drivers and passengers on compliance with sanitary standards in public transport, to ensure regular disinfection and conduct regular raids on their work.