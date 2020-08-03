Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek

Opening hours for some business entities have been extended, and operating mode of public transport has been changed in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The corresponding decree was signed by the Mayor of the capital Aziz Surakmatov. The innovations come into force today.

City passenger transport (buses, trolleybuses, minibuses) work on working days from 7.00 to 11.00 and from 14.00 to 23.00. Public transport will not work on weekends — its obligatory disinfection will be carried out.

Shopping centers with an area of ​​over 100 square meters — supermarkets, malls, shopping centers, complexes, chain stores — are open daily from 7.00 to 00.00.

Cafes and restaurants, as well as other public catering points will work from 7.00 to 22.00, while food delivery services are allowed to work with strict observance of sanitary standards, takeaway food services — without time limits.

The capital’s markets still work the same way — every day from 9.00 to 17.00.

The City Hall added that work of objects of street trade and services (trampolines, bike rental points and others); activity of events halls and entertainment establishments (nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs and others); children’s playgrounds and entertainment facilities is still prohibited.