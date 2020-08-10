16:24
Retail prices of fuel and lubricants grow in Bishkek

Prices of fuel and lubricants have increased at filling stations of Bishkek today. Akchabar financial portal reports.

According to the websites of large filling station chains in the capital, the price of AI 92 gasoline has remained unchanged since August 10.

The average price of AI 92 gasoline at the Bishkek’s filling stations is 33 soms. The average cost of diesel fuel is 35.6 soms, liquefied gas — 23.73 soms.

The lowest price of AI 92 gasoline is 32.7 soms, high-octane AI 95 — 36.5 soms. AI 98 gasoline is sold by two filling station networks: Gazprom Neft — at a price of 42.4 soms and Bishkek Petroleum — at 39.9 soms per liter.

The minimum cost of diesel fuel in the capital is 34.9 soms.
