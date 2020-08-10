16:24
Transport Ministry considers resumption of flights with several more countries

The Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan are considering the issue of resumption of regular flights with several more countries. Director of the Civil Aviation Agency Kurmanbek Akyshev said at a briefing.

According to him, there are regular flights on the routes Bishkek — Dubai — Bishkek, Bishkek — Antalya — Bishkek, Bishkek — Istanbul — Bishkek.

«More than 200 flights have been operated to return Kyrgyzstanis to their homeland. Negotiations are underway with Russian and Kazakh airlines. The airlines of Kuwait and Uzbekistan also sent their proposals on the resumption of regular flights. These proposals are being considered by the republican headquarters,» Kurmanbek Akyshev said.
