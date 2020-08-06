19:27
Aeroflot cancels some flights, including to Bishkek

The Russian Aeroflot airline has canceled some of its scheduled flights to international destinations, including to Bishkek. Official website of the company says.

Such a decision has been made so far until August 31, taking into account the current epidemiological restrictions in destination countries.

Flights will not be operated to Aktau, Aktobe, Alicante, Almaty, Amsterdam, Atyrau, Athens, Baku, Bangkok, Barcelona, ​​Beirut, Berlin, Bishkek, Bologna, Brussels and a number of other countries in Europe and Asia.

Passengers who have purchased tickets to the destinations after May 1, 2020 on the airline’s website or in the contact center will receive a refund for the canceled flights automatically in accordance with the form of payment.

Passengers who have purchased tickets at Aeroflot sales offices or agencies should contact the place of purchase for refunds.
link: https://24.kg/english/161829/
