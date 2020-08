A car and a truck collided in Toru-Aigyr village, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred on the 29th kilometer of Balykchi — Cholpon-Ata — Karakol highway. Hyundai Sonata and Kamaz collided.

«As a result of the traffic accident, a woman and a man were killed, one person was injured. Rescuers handed over bodies of the dead to police officers. The injured was hospitalized in Cholpon-Ata hospital,» the ministry informed.