At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow

Plane of Aeroflot Russian airline has arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday on the route Moscow — Bishkek. At least 420 citizens of the country have returned to Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

About 35 small children have also returned home.

Students who study at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and having small children, as well as citizens who have serious reasons for urgent return to their homeland — serious illnesses, recent surgical operations, who have lost their relatives and found themselves in a difficult life situation — have also returned to homeland.