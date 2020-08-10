COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed

The algorithm for detecting coronavirus infection among people arriving in Kyrgyzstan through airports has been changed, the Republican Emergence Response Center said.

«Due to the fact that the virus began to circulate within the country, and isolated cases are detected among the arrivals, the algorithms for them have been changed,» the center said.

PCR analysis is no longer taken upon arrival, and passengers are not sent for observation. All citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan fill out a questionnaire, install a mobile application on their phone and are allowed to go home.

In case of symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections or influenza, Kyrgyzstanis should consult a doctor at their place of residence.