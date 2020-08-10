10:18
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed

The algorithm for detecting coronavirus infection among people arriving in Kyrgyzstan through airports has been changed, the Republican Emergence Response Center said.

«Due to the fact that the virus began to circulate within the country, and isolated cases are detected among the arrivals, the algorithms for them have been changed,» the center said.

PCR analysis is no longer taken upon arrival, and passengers are not sent for observation. All citizens arriving in Kyrgyzstan fill out a questionnaire, install a mobile application on their phone and are allowed to go home.

In case of symptoms of acute respiratory viral infections or influenza, Kyrgyzstanis should consult a doctor at their place of residence.
link: https://24.kg/english/162018/
views: 48
Print
Related
New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
517 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 22 out of 9,000 prisoners in Kyrgyzstan tested for COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million people globally
17 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
10 August, Monday
10:11
At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow
10:03
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed
09:54
New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die
09:16
Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded
9 August, Sunday
13:00
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
8 August, Saturday
14:33
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
14:09
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
13:08
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
13:02
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Nine more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan