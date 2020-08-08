15:38
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance

People injured during incidents on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border have been rendered assistance. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Batken region reported.

At present, the condition of the wounded border guard is moderate, and the condition of a resident of Kok-Tash is serious.

The press service noted that the victims received financial assistance from the reserve fund of the plenipotentiary representative.

A border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded in the course of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region on August 6 at about 5.00 am. Tajikistan reported death of a local resident.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan decided to conduct parallel investigations into two facts: injury of a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and the death of a Tajik citizen from a gunshot wound.

At about 18.30, a resident of Kok-Tash village was wounded while working on his land plot.

The facts were registered. Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 130 «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
