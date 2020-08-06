Border conflict: Tajikistan reports killed resident of Somoniyon

A resident of Somoniyon village of Chorkukh rural jamoat in Isfara district of Tajikistan died as a result of an incident that occurred this morning on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Avesta media outlet reports with reference to the press center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The head of the checkpoint of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic was also reportedly wounded during the incident.

«At present, representatives of the responsible structures of the two countries investigating the incidents are at the scene,» the statement says.

The conflict took place today at about 5.00 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region.