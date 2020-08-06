16:24
USD 76.90
EUR 91.06
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Tajikistan reports killed resident of Somoniyon

A resident of Somoniyon village of Chorkukh rural jamoat in Isfara district of Tajikistan died as a result of an incident that occurred this morning on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Avesta media outlet reports with reference to the press center of the Border Troops of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Related news
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
The head of the checkpoint of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic was also reportedly wounded during the incident.

«At present, representatives of the responsible structures of the two countries investigating the incidents are at the scene,» the statement says.

The conflict took place today at about 5.00 on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region.
link: https://24.kg/english/161799/
views: 93
Print
Related
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of Sokh enclave passes away
Sokh residents ask Shavkat Mirziyoyev to open corridor, return Chechme spring
Uzbekistan announces 187 victims of conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan
Border incident: Condition of two injured Kyrgyzstanis critical but stable
Another conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstani wounded
Kubatbek Boronov visits victims of border conflict in hospital
Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan comments on border incident
Kubatbek Boronov meets with residents of border villages in Batken region
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
6 August, Thursday
15:56
Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding election campaign Elections 2020: Government to assist in holding electio...
15:39
Influenza vaccination to begin in Kyrgyzstan in late September
15:34
Local observers to monitor 2020 elections in Kyrgyzstan
15:19
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports killed resident of Somoniyon
15:12
339 Kyrgyzstanis return to Osh city from Moscow