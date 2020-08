An armed conflict took place in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The incident took place today at about 5.00.

«The head of the outpost of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded as a result of shooting. He received a perforating wound in the arm and was hospitalized. At the moment, there is no shooting at the border,» the sources said.