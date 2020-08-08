14:07
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 10 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 1 medical worker got infected in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 1 — in Jalal-Abad region, 3 — in Batken region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region, 1 — in Chui region and 1 — in Naryn region.

At least 12 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 60 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,938 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 2,097 of them have recovered.
