425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total

At least 425 new cases of COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 124 cases were confirmed in Bishkek, 31— in Osh city, 47 — in Osh region, 36 — in Chui region, 78 — in Jalal-Abad region, 41 — in Issyk-Kul region, 16 — in Naryn region, 7 — in Talas region, and 45 — in Batken region.

In total, 39,587 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the republic.

Recall, the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
