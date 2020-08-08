11:04
At least 27 prisoners die in Kyrgyzstan for seven months

At least 27 prisoners have died in Kyrgyzstan for seven months. The Coalition against Torture reported with reference to the State Penitentiary Service.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in closed institutions in the period from January to April — 22 cases. Over the next 2.5 months, five more people have died in penitentiary institutions.

Basically, as the State Penitentiary Service noted, prisoners die from nonspecific somatic diseases, which include heart and respiratory system diseases.

According to the State Penitentiary Service, two people died of tuberculosis, one died of HIV, and cancer caused the death of two prisoners. One suicide was also registered.

According to data for 2019, four people have died from somatic diseases, that is, this year, as human rights activists point out, the indicator has increased fivefold, and this is only in the first half of the year.
