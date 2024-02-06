Akylbek Japarov checks demolition of prison colony in Jalal-Abad

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov got acquainted with the process of demolition of a number of correctional institutions in Jalal-Abad city. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The head of government inspected the demolition of correctional facility No. 10 under the State Penitentiary Service under the Ministry of Justice and battalion No. 5 of the security and escort department.

An administrative building, a shopping and entertainment complex, a museum and a park will be built on the site of these correctional institutions.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers instructed to speed up the demolition work.

Akylbek Japarov has already inspected the demolition of these buildings in Jalal-Abad on December 23, 2023.