10:41
USD 76.92
EUR 91.10
RUB 1.05
English

Border incident: Parties to independently conduct investigations

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will unilaterally conduct investigations on two facts: injury of a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and death of a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan from a gunshot wound. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decision was made following a meeting between the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for Batken region, Deputy Governor of the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan, border representatives of the border services and law enforcement agencies of the both countries. The incident with use of weapons happened yesterday morning.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable.

A border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded in the course of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region yesterday at about 5.00 am. Tajikistan reported death of a local resident.
link: https://24.kg/english/161855/
views: 79
Print
Related
Border conflict: Tajikistan reports killed resident of Somoniyon
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of Sokh enclave passes away
Sokh residents ask Shavkat Mirziyoyev to open corridor, return Chechme spring
Uzbekistan announces 187 victims of conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan
Border incident: Condition of two injured Kyrgyzstanis critical but stable
Another conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstani wounded
Kubatbek Boronov visits victims of border conflict in hospital
Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan comments on border incident
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
7 August, Friday
10:32
Kara-Balta Distillery resumes production of ethyl alcohol Kara-Balta Distillery resumes production of ethyl alcoh...
10:25
Private companies continue to purchase medical equipment for regions
10:19
Valentina Shevchenko included in ranking of best MMA fighters of all time
09:56
Border incident: Parties to independently conduct investigations
09:35
Construction of hospital with 100 beds begins in Jalal-Abad
6 August, Thursday
18:48
Driver transporting almost 500,000 packs of cigarettes detained in Khunchi
18:32
Aeroflot cancels some flights, including to Bishkek
16:42
Kubatbek Boronov criticizes officials of Ministry of Health