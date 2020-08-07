Border incident: Parties to independently conduct investigations

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will unilaterally conduct investigations on two facts: injury of a serviceman of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic and death of a citizen of the Republic of Tajikistan from a gunshot wound. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decision was made following a meeting between the First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for Batken region, Deputy Governor of the Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan, border representatives of the border services and law enforcement agencies of the both countries. The incident with use of weapons happened yesterday morning.

The situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border is characterized as stable.

A border guard of the Kyrgyz Republic was wounded in the course of the incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the border in Batken region yesterday at about 5.00 am. Tajikistan reported death of a local resident.