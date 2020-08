Driver of a truck, who was transporting almost 500,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps, has been detained in Khunchi village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes reported.

Employees of the Financial Police reportedly stopped the truck and found 1,174 boxes, each of which contained 500 packs of tobacco products. The cost of the cargo is preliminary estimated at 30 million soms.

Pre-trial proceedings on the fact are underway.