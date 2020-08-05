Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan

Turkish Airlines company resumes flights on Istanbul — Bishkek — Istanbul route, which will be operated twice a week. The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan reported.

From now on, people can leave Bishkek for Istanbul having purchased tickets of this airline. However, only citizens of Kyrgyzstan are allowed on Istanbul — Bishkek flights.

Entry of foreigners into the Kyrgyz Republic, including Turkish citizens, is generally prohibited, but there are a number of exceptions for:

Employees of diplomatic missions and members of their families;

Citizens of foreign countries to whom a request of diplomatic missions applies (in particular, holders of W1 and W2 visas);

Members of official delegations who are citizens of foreign states;

Foreign citizens with a work visa in Kyrgyzstan;

Foreign citizens who are close relatives of Kyrgyzstanis;

Freight carriers;

Pilots and machinists.

To enter the country, foreign citizens who fall into the aforementioned categories, and Kyrgyzstanis do not need to undergo PCR testing for COVID-19 and observe quarantine.