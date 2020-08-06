14:53
37 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

At least 37 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered among medical workers in Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Head of the Public Health Department of the Ministry of Health, Ainura Akmatova, said at a briefing today.

According to her, 13 medical workers got infected in Osh city, 2 — in Osh region, 13 — in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Issyk-Kul region, 6 — in Batken region, and 1 — in Naryn region.

Five medical workers have been discharged from hospitals after recovery for a day. In addition, 34 of them have been discharged from home self-isolation.

In total, 2,911 medical workers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the republic, 1,973 of them have recovered.
