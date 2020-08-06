184 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk

At least 184 more Kyrgyzstanis have returned to Bishkek from Novosibirsk. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the plane of Avia Traffic Company arrived in Kyrgyzstan yesterday, following Novosibirsk — Bishkek route.

«Pregnant women and women with small children, elderly people who have undergone surgeries and students arrived by the flight. All of them came from Novosibirsk, Vladivostok, Yakutsk, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Khabarovsk, Krasnoyarsk, as well as other cities of the Siberian Federal District,» the Foreign Ministry informed.