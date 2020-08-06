President expresses condolences to families of medical workers died from COVID

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to families and friends in connection with the untimely death of medical workers from COVID-19. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President noted that the ranks of medical workers who passed away, who were at the front line in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection, were replenished with several more names.

«These are the people who were one of the first to heroically take upon themselves all the hardships of the pandemic, who day and night worked tirelessly to eliminate its consequences. Today we have to say goodbye to the heroes who gave their lives for the welfare of their compatriots,» he said.

The President stressed that the people of Kyrgyzstan would always remember the names of doctors who remained true to their oath until the end of their days. This is the anesthesiologist-resuscitator of the intensive care unit of the Issyk-Kul Regional Territorial Hospital Sarybagysh Imanaliev, the Healthcare Coordinator for Issyk-Kul region Bubuaiym Jeenbaeva, the Deputy Director of the Family Medicine Center of Chui region Kulzhamal Dzhumabaeva, the head of the Emergency Therapy Department of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 of Bishkek Begaiym Isakova, surgeon of Ak-Tala Regional Hospital Kubanychbek Karagulov, paramedic of the Family Medicine Center of Novopokrovka village Valery Gauk.

«Kyrgyzstanis will forever keep in their hearts gratitude for their many years of work for the sake of preserving people’s health and life. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have made a huge contribution to the timely organization of preventive and anti-epidemic measures to combat coronavirus infection. I express my deepest condolences to their families and friends,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.