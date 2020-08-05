Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital suspends hospitalization of patients

Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital has suspended hospitalization of patients with COVID-19. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The hospital has been closed for disinfection and repair since July 27.

In May 2019, Kyrgyzstan ratified an agreement between the governments of the two countries on opening, joint management and transfer of the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship. Construction of the modern clinic at the expense of a grant from Turkey began in June 2016. The hospital has 72 beds (including 21 beds in the intensive care unit).

At the end of March, Turkey has temporarily transferred the hospital to the Ministry of Health for use in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Hospitalization of patients with COVID-19 to the hospital began in June.