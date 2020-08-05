17:33
USD 76.91
EUR 90.70
RUB 1.05
English

Chief Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 1 dismissed

Chief Physician of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 Zhusup Boshkoev has been dismissed. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Head of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 for organizational work and infection control has been appointed as Acting Chief Physician.

This decision was made by a commission that worked on the scandal around the former head of the medical institution.

Activists reported that they had handed over a batch of PPE to the chief physician of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1, but he did not distribute the masks among the medical workers. Social media users suggested that the PPE have been resold.
link: https://24.kg/english/161684/
views: 121
Print
Related
Deputy Director of State Personnel Service relieved of post in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Chairman of SCNS of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Deputy Minister of Health Tolo Isakov voices reason for his dismissal
Tolo Isakov dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health
Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Number of police chiefs removed from posts in Kyrgyzstan
Head of State Environmental Safety Inspectorate Dzholdoshbek Dzhunushev fired
Erkin Checheibaev dismissed from post of Deputy Minister of Health
Deputy Head of Government Office of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
Kurbanbai Iskandarov relieved of post of Special Representative for Borders
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
5 August, Wednesday
17:31
World Bank Representative in Kyrgyzstan Bolormaa Amgaabazar completes mission World Bank Representative in Kyrgyzstan Bolormaa Amgaab...
17:22
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
16:55
2,457 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Russia by buses
16:34
President Jeenbekov expresses condolences over explosion in Beirut
16:19
Finance Ministry reports on budget money spent on combatting COVID-19