Chief Physician of City Clinical Hospital No. 1 dismissed

Chief Physician of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 Zhusup Boshkoev has been dismissed. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Head of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 for organizational work and infection control has been appointed as Acting Chief Physician.

This decision was made by a commission that worked on the scandal around the former head of the medical institution.

Activists reported that they had handed over a batch of PPE to the chief physician of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1, but he did not distribute the masks among the medical workers. Social media users suggested that the PPE have been resold.