Escaped from prison citizens of Uzbekistan try to get into Kyrgyzstan

Citizens of Uzbekistan who escaped from places of imprisonment have tried to get into Kyrgyzstan. The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The border guards of Ala-Buka border detachment, together with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, detained two Uzbeks who fled from places of detention in Zangiata district of Tashkent region.

The men were detained in Bel-Sogot area of ​ Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region while trying to illegally cross the state border.

After drawing up the necessary documents, the detainees were handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further investigation.
