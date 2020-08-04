Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds

Legalized funds from the shadow economy will be used to increase salaries of medical workers. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a meeting with the staff of the Issyk-Kul Territorial District Hospital in Cholpon-Ata city.

The head of state got acquainted with the progress of capital reconstruction of the Infectious Diseases Department. It has not been repaired since 1986. Only one unit of the building with 15 beds is currently working. After the reconstruction, the capacity of the department will increase to 100 beds.

Medical workers supported the initiative of the state to build hospitals, but at the same time noted the problem of a shortage of personnel, stressing that without material and moral support it is impossible to retain young personnel in the health care system. At the same time, doctors expressed their readiness to continue working to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, calling the current situation a war with an invisible enemy, where, unfortunately, losses cannot be avoided. Nevertheless, they expressed confidence that the Kyrgyzstanis will withstand the disease.

The head of state agreed with the opinion on the personnel problem and highly appreciated the work of ordinary doctors, adding that the situation with coronavirus infection clearly showed all the sore spots of health care system, which was the result of many years of mediocre management of the system and destructive reforms in it.

During a conversation with the medical workers, Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences in connection with the death of the head of the intensive care unit of the Issyk-Kul Territorial District Hospital in Cholpon-Ata Sarbagysh Imanaliev.

The President once again noted ongoing total digitalization of all spheres of the country, which will help to legalize funds from the shadow economy.

«These funds will be primarily used to increase the salaries of medical workers and teachers. Salaries were raised last year, but I understand that this is not enough,» he said.

How can we demand something from doctors who receive 5,000 soms? This problem always worries me, we will do everything to ensure state support of health workers, both financially and morally. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state recalled that at the beginning of the year, the issue of healthcare was on the agenda of the Security Council, problems that hinder the development of the health care system have been fully studied, but their consideration was postponed due to the outbreak of the disease.

He assured that as soon as the situation with coronavirus infection stabilizes, issues of the health care system will be discussed at a meeting of the Security Council to make specific decisions to improve the situation. «Otherwise, we all witness how the health of the population turned out to be under threat,» the president added.