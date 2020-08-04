15:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 176,749 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 18,196,221 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (4,712,945), Brazil (2,733,677), India (1,803,695), Russia (854,941), South Africa (516,862), Peru (428,850), Mexico (443,813), Chile (361,493) and Colombia (317,651).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 10,800,000. The figure grew by 204,084 people for a day.

At least 691,738 people died from the virus (growth by 3,369 people for 24 hours), including 155,398 people — in the USA, 94,104— in Brazil, 46,295— in the UK, 48,012— in Mexico, and 38,135 — in India.

At least 37,541 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,662 cases — in Kazakhstan, 26,066 — in Uzbekistan, 7,538 — in Tajikistan.
