13:40
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan returns to work after illness

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, returned to work after an illness. Press center of the ministry reported.

After hospital treatment, the official was in home quarantine for another week, observing the self-isolation regime. During his absence, the duties of the head of the ministry were temporarily assigned to the Deputy Minister Madamin Karataev.

Earlier it was reported that Sabirzhan Abdikarimov had community-acquired pneumonia, and his deputy Nurbolot Usenbaev — coronavirus infection. According to the Ministry of Health, both officials had been treated at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.
link: https://24.kg/english/161447/
views: 139
Print
Related
101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18 million people globally
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11 more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
410 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 37,129 in total
653 people recover from COVID-19 and pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Osh to assist Issyk-Kul physicians in fight against COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 17.5 million people globally
22 more medical workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
12:59
101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzst...
12:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18 million people globally
12:39
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:27
11 more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:21
410 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 37,129 in total