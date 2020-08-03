Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan returns to work after illness

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, returned to work after an illness. Press center of the ministry reported.

After hospital treatment, the official was in home quarantine for another week, observing the self-isolation regime. During his absence, the duties of the head of the ministry were temporarily assigned to the Deputy Minister Madamin Karataev.

Earlier it was reported that Sabirzhan Abdikarimov had community-acquired pneumonia, and his deputy Nurbolot Usenbaev — coronavirus infection. According to the Ministry of Health, both officials had been treated at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital.